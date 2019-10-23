|
|
Gary R. Hart, 73, Pacific, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home. Gary, son of the late Raymond and Milbra, nee Turl, Hart, was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Canton, Ill. On Aug. 7, 1976, he married Becky Barlar, at Sacred Heart Church in Valley Park. Gary worked as a structural draftsman for the McGinnis Association for 20 years, until he retired. Gary had a passion for golf, and regularly played at Franklin County Country Club, in Washington.
Gary is survived by his wife, Becky Hart, Pacific, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Hart.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, from 4 to 8 p.m.
A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Bridget of Kildare Church, Pacific, at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to .
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019