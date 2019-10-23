The Missourian Obituaries
|
Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget of Kildare Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Francis Borgia Cemetery
Washington., MO
Gary R. Hart Obituary
Gary R. Hart, 73, Pacific, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home. Gary, son of the late Raymond and Milbra, nee Turl, Hart, was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Canton, Ill. On Aug. 7, 1976, he married Becky Barlar, at Sacred Heart Church in Valley Park. Gary worked as a structural draftsman for the McGinnis Association for 20 years, until he retired. Gary had a passion for golf, and regularly played at Franklin County Country Club, in Washington.

Gary is survived by his wife, Becky Hart, Pacific, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Hart.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Bridget of Kildare Church, Pacific, at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to .

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019
