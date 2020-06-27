- 1934 - 2020 -



Gary Russell Schmidt, 85, Union, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.



Gary was born July 14, 1934, in Sullivan, the son of the late Russell Schmidt and wife Ruth Edith, nee Shoults. He received his education at Sullivan High School. Gary was united in marriage to Margie Lockhart in October 1954 in Sullivan, and the couple made their home in Union.



Gary served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. Following his service, Gary was employed by Southwestern Bell as a manager until his retirement. Gary was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a Mason and member of Franklin County Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, taking long walks every day, and socializing with his many friends. Gary's greatest joy was spending time with his family.



He is survived by one sister, Linda Egle, St. Louis; one brother, Gale Schmidt and wife Nancy, Leasburg; nieces and nephews, Mary Trulaske, John Blanton, Michael Pauk, Sarah Bryan (Jeremy), Katie Snodgrass (Nathan), Susan Roberts (Kirk Schreffler) and Elizabeth Roberts (Rolf Schottle); great-nieces and -nephews, David Trulaske (Lindsay), Annie Gurganus (Scott), Cody and Dylan Snodgrass, Riley and Tinley Bryan, and Nicholas Schottle; and many other relatives and friends.



Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Schmidt, Dec. 15, 2010; parents, Russell and Edith Schmidt; and one sister, Patricia Blanton and husband James.



The family would like to thank Cedarcrest Manor for its care of Gary, particularly during his final days when COVID-19 prohibited them from being at his side.



A graveside service was held Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at Sullivan IOOF Cemetery, Sullivan.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Union Food Pantry.



The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store