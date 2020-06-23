Gary Schmidt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A graveside service for Gary Schmidt, 85, Union, will be Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery, Sullivan.
Mr. Schmidt died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He is survived by one sister, Linda Egle, St. Louis; one brother, Gale Schmidt and wife Nancy, Leasburg; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved