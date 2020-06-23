Or Copy this URL to Share

A graveside service for Gary Schmidt, 85, Union, will be Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery, Sullivan.

Mr. Schmidt died Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He is survived by one sister, Linda Egle, St. Louis; one brother, Gale Schmidt and wife Nancy, Leasburg; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

