Gary Wayne Wilson, 68, Union, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Gary, son of the late Roy Wilson and wife Rosalia, nee Rudroff, was born Jan. 31, 1952, in Jefferson City. He received his education at Southwest High School, in St. Louis. Gary made his home in Union, with Lori Uselman, his significant other of 22 years. He worked at Chrysler, and retired from there in 2007. Gary enjoyed hunting, whether it be deer, turkey or mole. He could usually be found tinkering around the house. He also enjoyed the music of the Bee Gees and sitting outside leading his own neighborhood watch. Spending time with his family is what Gary always treasured most.
He is survived by his significant other, Lori Uselman, Union; one son, Chris Wilson, O'Fallon; one daughter, Patty Wilson and significant other John Benson, St. Charles; Lori's children, Eric Uselman, Amanda Swinford and husband Levi, all of Clinton, Ind., Amber Uselman, Terre Haute, Ind., and Ashley Uselman, O'Fallon; six grandchildren: Lillian Wilson, Gregory Wilson, Madison Martin, Chloe Swinford, Emma Swinford and Nora Uselman; one sister, Janice Bundy, High Ridge; one niece, Jennifer Bundy; three nephews, Michael Bundy, Daniel Bundy and Clifford Wilson; many other family members and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenneth Wilson.
A private family visitation was held Thursday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Scleroderma Foundation.
The Wilson family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 2, 2020