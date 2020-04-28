|
A memorial service for Gary Wilson, 68, Union, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wilson died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He is survived by his significant other, Lori Uselman, Union; two sons, Chris Wilson, O'Fallon, Mo. and Eric Usleman, Clinton, Ind.; four daughters, Patty Wilson and significant other John Benson, St. Charles, Amanda Swinford and husband Levi, Clinton, Ind., Amber Uselman, Terre Haute, Ind., and Ashley Uselman, O'Fallon, Mo.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 28, 2020