Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wilson

Send Flowers
Gary Wilson Obituary
A memorial service for Gary Wilson, 68, Union, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wilson died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He is survived by his significant other, Lori Uselman, Union; two sons, Chris Wilson, O'Fallon, Mo. and Eric Usleman, Clinton, Ind.; four daughters, Patty Wilson and significant other John Benson, St. Charles, Amanda Swinford and husband Levi, Clinton, Ind., Amber Uselman, Terre Haute, Ind., and Ashley Uselman, O'Fallon, Mo.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -