|
|
|
A funeral service for Gene Bay Sr., 79, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Cove Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bay died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Gene "Cookie" Bay Jr. and wife Chrissy, Robertsville, and Bobby Minks, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019