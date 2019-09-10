Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Bay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Bay Sr.

Send Flowers
Gene Bay Sr. Obituary
A funeral service for Gene Bay Sr., 79, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Cove Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bay died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Gene "Cookie" Bay Jr. and wife Chrissy, Robertsville, and Bobby Minks, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.