Gene Bay Sr., 79, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Washington.
Gene was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Moselle, the son of Roy Bay Sr. and wife Lulia Mae, nee Noakes. On July 28, 1962, he was united in marriage to Shirley Lorraine Minks, nee Stickferd. He loved her sons as his own, and one more son was born of this union.
Gene was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith. He was a member and retiree of Laborers International Union of America, Local 110, of St. Louis. He was employed by various companies during his working years, including Alberici Construction Company in St. Louis. Gene was a family man at heart, and nothing was more important than the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He loved sharing family photos with them and talking about his many siblings. Playing cards was another of his pastimes. Gene was a kind and caring man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Gene is survived by two sons, Gene Bay Jr. and wife Chrissy, Robertsville, and Robert Minks, St. Clair; his daughter-in-law, Mary Minks Guittar, St. Clair; three sisters, Delores McHenry, known to all as Dee Dee, Kirksville, Fern Vanderhorst, Sedalia, and Rosie Dachs and husband Joe, Fenton; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Bay, Richwoods, and Ruthie Bay, St. Clair; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Bay; one son, Rodney Minks; his parents, Roy and Lulia Bay; 11 brothers, Henry Sr., Roy Lee, Eddy, Elmer, Paul, Harvey, Lloyd, Louis, George, Vernie and Isaac Bay; and four sisters, Edith Wolnak, Margie Maness, Thelma Bay and Helen Maness.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Frankie Arnold officiating.
Interment was in Cove Cemetery, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to the family.
The Bay family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 14, 2019