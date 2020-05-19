Home

A funeral service for Gene Wissmann, 77, Union, will be Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Wissmann died Monday, May 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Wissmann, née Coffman, Union; one son, Kevin Wissmann and wife Ruth, Union; one daughter, Vicki Wissmann Ross, Union; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020
