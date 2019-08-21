|
|
George A. Ray, 62, Villa Ridge, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
George, son of the late Lloyd A. Ray and wife Ruby, nee Vincent, was born Feb. 10, 1957, in Evansville, Ind. He received his education from Pacific High School. George was employed by Mercy Hospital as a switchboard operator.
Among his survivors are two siblings, Connie Weislar and husband Nick, Villa Ridge, and Randall Ray and wife Robin, Pacific; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Gabbert; and longtime companion Connie Doucette.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019