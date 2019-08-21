The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Brush Creek Cemetery
Gray Summit, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Ray


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Ray Obituary
George A. Ray, 62, Villa Ridge, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

George, son of the late Lloyd A. Ray and wife Ruby, nee Vincent, was born Feb. 10, 1957, in Evansville, Ind. He received his education from Pacific High School. George was employed by Mercy Hospital as a switchboard operator.

Among his survivors are two siblings, Connie Weislar and husband Nick, Villa Ridge, and Randall Ray and wife Robin, Pacific; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Gabbert; and longtime companion Connie Doucette.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
Download Now