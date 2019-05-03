|
A funeral service for George Alexander Wurtz Jr., 83, New Haven, will be Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at St. James Evangelical Church, Stony Hill.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, May 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Mr. Wurtz died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home, St. James.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Wurtz, New Haven; one son, David Wurtz and wife Teresa, Wildwood; one daughter, Vicki Hughes and husband BJ, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on May 3, 2019
