George Alexander Wurtz Jr., 83, New Haven, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home, St. James.



George, son of the late George A. Wurtz Sr. and wife Margaret, nee Hertling, was born June 9, 1935, in St. Louis. He was the husband of Doris M. (Kohlbusch) Wurtz. They were united in marriage July 17, 1959, in Stony Hill. Doris survives at their home.



George also is survived by their two children, a daughter, Vicki Hughes and husband BJ, New Haven, and a son, David Wurtz and wife Teresa, Wildwood; his grandchildren, Jennifer Hughes, New Haven, Michelle Pruessner and husband Brian, Eureka, Heather VanderLaan, California state, Jacob and Sarah Wurtz, both of Wildwood; two great-grandchildren, Heidi and Daisy VanderLaan; a brother, James Wurtz and wife Melva, New Haven; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Steven.



George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was a member of St. James Evangelical Church, Stony Hill. He was a past Chamber of Commerce president, which he was very active in, a former Cub Scout leader and was an R-2 school board member.



George and his wife, Doris, owned and operated the New Haven Western Auto Store. After they closed the store in 1992, he went to work at Ace Hardware in Washington, where he became the store manager until his retirement. In his free time, George enjoyed hunting, doing construction projects around the house, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. He also had an interest in firearms and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.



Visitation was held Monday, May 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at St. James Evangelical Church, Stony Hill, with the Rev. Tom Lloyd officiating.



Burial was in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to St. James Evangelical Church or the , in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven. Published in The Missourian on May 8, 2019