Funeral services for George Franklin Barfield, 82, Pacific, will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m., at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Visitation will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Calvey Baptist Church Cemetery, Robertsville.

Mr. Barfield passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Barfield, nee Hall, Pacific; three sons, Robin Barfield and wife Sandy, St. Louis; Danny Barfield and wife Kim, Robertsville; and Dwayne Barfield, Pacific; two daughters, Shannon Barfield, Farmington; and Amy Martin and husband Jim, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Bell Funeral Home.



