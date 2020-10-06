1/
George F. Barfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for George Franklin Barfield, 82, Pacific, were Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment followed the service at Calvey Baptist Church Cemetery in Robertsville.
Visitation also was Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Mr. Barfield passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Barfield, nee Hall, Pacific; three sons, Robin Barfield and wife Sandy, St. Louis; Danny Barfield and wife Kim, Robertsville; and Dwayne Barfield and Marcy Young, Pacific; two daughters, Shannon Barfield, Farmington; and Amy Martin and husband Jim, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved