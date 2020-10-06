Funeral services for George Franklin Barfield, 82, Pacific, were Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Interment followed the service at Calvey Baptist Church Cemetery in Robertsville.

Visitation also was Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Barfield passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Barfield, nee Hall, Pacific; three sons, Robin Barfield and wife Sandy, St. Louis; Danny Barfield and wife Kim, Robertsville; and Dwayne Barfield and Marcy Young, Pacific; two daughters, Shannon Barfield, Farmington; and Amy Martin and husband Jim, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.



