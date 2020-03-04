Home

Maupin Funeral Home
301 Douglas Blvd
Fulton, MO 65251
(573) 642-3334
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maupin Funeral Home
301 Douglas Blvd
Fulton, MO 65251
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Maupin Funeral Home
301 Douglas Blvd
Fulton, MO 65251
View Map

George F. "Frankie" Keel


1939 - 2020
George F. "Frankie" Keel Obituary
George Frances "Frankie" Keel, nee Dooley, 80, New Bloomfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her home.

Frankie, daughter of the late George Mansell Dooley and Maggie C. (Smith) Dooley Ward, was born in Georgia, Sept. 11, 1939. Frankie was married to Omer Elroy "Roy" Keel, who preceded her in death. Most recently, Frankie worked with the SERVE, Inc. staff at Trends.

She is survived by her daughter, Lola Katherine Crews, New Bloomfield; sisters, Mary Avis Dooley, Lake Wales, Fla., and Anna "Kay" Dooley Mills, Augusta, Ga; grandchildren, Jesse Duane Crews (Holly), Holts Summit, and Karin Francine Schmitz (Patrick), Westphalia; great-grandchildren, Jesse Charles, Miles Rylan, Carissa Imon and Blake Patrick (Boyoung Shim); and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frankie was preceded in death by her son, William Robert Keel; brother, George W. Dooley; sisters, Addie Eloise Dooley and Tommie Lee Dooley; grandson, Christopher Keel; and great-granddaughter, Victoria Sue Schmitz.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Maupin Funeral Home, Fulton. Friends will be received from 6 p.m. to time of service, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations are suggested to SERVE, Inc. or the , in care of Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Blvd., Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in care of Maupin Funeral Home, Fulton.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 4, 2020
