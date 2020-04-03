Home

Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
George G. Gerner

George G. Gerner Obituary
A private family visitation and graveside service for George G. Gerner, 80, Krakow, will be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery and a public memorial Mass will be announced later.
Mr. Gerner died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce J. Gerner, Krakow; two sons, Scott Gerner and Kirk Gerner, both of Krakow; two daughters, Valerie Trentmann and husband Gerald Jr., Krakow, and Trina Fisher and husband Rodney Lee, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Memorials can made at www.wolfefuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2020
