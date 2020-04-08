|
George G. Gerner, 80, Krakow, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
George was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Villa Ridge, to the late Henry Leonard Gerner and wife Anna Marie, nee Brinkmann. He was united in marriage to Joyce Price Sept. 30, 1961, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. George served in the Army National Guard, from 1959 to 1965, and was an active member of American Legion Post 218, for over 50 years. During that time, he served as post commander, on the Honor Guard, and volunteered in many different capacities. He also was a fourth-degree knight at Knights of Columbus, Siesl Council 1121, served on the rural fire department board, and loved to watch sports on TV. George graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School, and loved his career in the maintenance department at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, where he became a favorite of many high school students through the years.
George is survived by his wife, Joyce J. Gerner, Krakow; four children, Valerie Trentmann and husband Gerald Jr., Krakow, Trina Fisher and husband Rodney Lee, Washington, Scott Gerner and Kirk Gerner, both of Krakow; one brother, Leonard Gerner, Washington; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Theola Gerner, Anna Marie Luecke and husband Norbert, Joseph Gerner, in infancy, and Cyril Gerner; one nephew, Michael Luecke; and his parents-in-law, Mike and Evelyn Miller.
A private family visitation and graveside service will be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Krakow.
A public memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Friends and family are invited to donate to St. Gertrude Catholic Church or the Franklin County Honor Flight, in George's memory.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 8, 2020