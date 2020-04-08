The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George G. Gerner


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George G. Gerner, 80, Krakow, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

George was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Villa Ridge, to the late Henry Leonard Gerner and wife Anna Marie, nee Brinkmann. He was united in marriage to Joyce Price Sept. 30, 1961, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. George served in the Army National Guard, from 1959 to 1965, and was an active member of American Legion Post 218, for over 50 years. During that time, he served as post commander, on the Honor Guard, and volunteered in many different capacities. He also was a fourth-degree knight at Knights of Columbus, Siesl Council 1121, served on the rural fire department board, and loved to watch sports on TV. George graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School, and loved his career in the maintenance department at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, where he became a favorite of many high school students through the years.

George is survived by his wife, Joyce J. Gerner, Krakow; four children, Valerie Trentmann and husband Gerald Jr., Krakow, Trina Fisher and husband Rodney Lee, Washington, Scott Gerner and Kirk Gerner, both of Krakow; one brother, Leonard Gerner, Washington; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Theola Gerner, Anna Marie Luecke and husband Norbert, Joseph Gerner, in infancy, and Cyril Gerner; one nephew, Michael Luecke; and his parents-in-law, Mike and Evelyn Miller.

A private family visitation and graveside service will be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Krakow.

A public memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

Friends and family are invited to donate to St. Gertrude Catholic Church or the Franklin County Honor Flight, in George's memory.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now