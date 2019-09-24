Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Gildehaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald C. "Jerry" Gildehaus

Send Flowers
Gerald C. "Jerry" Gildehaus Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald C. "Jerry" Gildehaus, 76, Washington, will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m.. at Assumption Church, New Haven.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Gildehaus died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in New Haven.
He and his late wife, Oma, were the former owners of Cowan's Restaurant. He is survived by seven children, other relatives and many friends..
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.