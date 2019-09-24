|
|
|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald C. "Jerry" Gildehaus, 76, Washington, will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m.. at Assumption Church, New Haven.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Gildehaus died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in New Haven.
He and his late wife, Oma, were the former owners of Cowan's Restaurant. He is survived by seven children, other relatives and many friends..
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 24, 2019