Gerald Joseph "Buddy" Molitor, 84, Marthasville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington, surrounded by his family.
Gerald, a laborer, was born Sept. 26, 1935, in Cottleville, to August and Florence, nee Hoecklemann, Molitor. Gerald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Union Local 660, Coon Hunters Association, and was a member of the band called The Travelers. Gerald enjoyed fishing, hunting, working and cutting wood, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Molitor, nee Dieckman, Marthasville; two sons, Ronald Joseph (Rita) Molitor and Donald Joseph (Shana) Molitor, all of Marthasville; one daughter, Carol Marie Molitor, Marthasville; granddaughter, Epiphanina Maria Molitor; grandson, Brock Joseph Molitor; four brothers, Richard Molitor, Foristell, Conrad Molitor, Wentzville, Michael Molitor, Marthasville, and William Molitor, New Melle; and three sisters, Florence Joerling, New Melle, Janie Huddleston, Marthasville, and Loretta Burns, New Melle.
He was preceded in death by his father, August Molitor; mother, Florence Molitor; sister, Mary Ann Rhodes; brother, August "Sonny" Molitor; brother, Robert Molitor; sister, Betty Thompson; and brother, Glennon Molitor.
Private family visitation was held at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton, Friday, April 24. A family graveside service was held at St. Ignatius Cemetery, Concord Hill.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, at a later date.
Memorials may be Masses, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.
Arrangements were in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 25, 2020