Gerald Richard Pemberton, 80, Shelbina, formerly of Pacific, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill.



Gerald was born June 29, 1938, the son of Logan Ross and Gladys (Keeth) Pemberton. He was united in marriage to Elva Pearl Thomas Sept. 26, 1957, in Hernado, Miss.



Gerald grew up on a family farm and served as president of his FFA chapter at Eureka High School. He proudly joined the U.S. Army following his graduation and was stationed overseas in Germany. He met the love of his life, Pearl, on a blind date set up by their best friends. During their 61 years together, they enjoyed traveling and attending many family events. Gerald followed in the footsteps of his father, and spent his career as a heavy equipment mechanic, working on road construction equipment and building asphalt plants. He loved to fish and spent many happy hours fishing with beloved family and friends. The center of his life was his family and his church. He was a lifelong member of Allenton Heights Baptist Church and joined Shelbyville Baptist Church when he moved to Shelby County. He shared his love for the Lord with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everyone he met. Gerald also loved his family dearly, and his greatest joy was spending time with them.



He is survived by his wife, Elva Pearl Pemberton; three children, Cathy Eagan and husband Glenn, Shelbyville, Rick Pemberton and wife Judy, Mandeville, La., and Chris Dimmitt and husband Joe, Shelbina; five grandchildren, Jeremy Eagan and wife Jenni, Courtney Benson and husband Aaron, Ryan Dimmitt, Paige Dimmitt and Taylor Pemberton; four step-grandchildren, Dan Karins and wife Maria, Julie Melancon and husband Wes, Brad Lerille and wife Bethany, and Christie Woodruff; five great-grandchildren, Kyndal, Marlee and Asher Benson, Caleb and James Eagan; nine step-great-grandchildren, Grace Karins, Ava Melancon, Ella, Mason and Wyatt Karins, Peyton, Cole and Ellie Lerille, and Henry L. Lewis III; one sister, Clarice Gerling and husband Jerry, Pacific; two sisters-in-law, Alice Jackson and Sandy Pemberton; and one brother-in-law, Glenn Baum.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and one sister.



Gerald Pemberton lived his life based on the word of God. May this Scripture from Psalm 134:5 guide us as we remember him, "I remember the days of old; I meditate on all that you have done; I ponder the work of your hands."^



Visitation was held Wednesday, May 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home, Shelbina, with a prayer service following at 7 p.m. A second visitation was held Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. A funeral service was held Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



Burial was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific, following the service.



Memorials may be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Shelby County.



Arrangements were in care of Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home, Shelbina, and Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. Published in The Missourian on May 18, 2019