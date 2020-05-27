|
E. Puetz
- 1953 - 2020 -
Geraldine E. Puetz (Espowe), 66, Union, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Washington.
On Dec. 22, 1953, Geraldine was born to the union of Henry Espowe and Agnes (Gerdes), in Washington. She graduated from Pacific High School in 1972. On Nov. 9, 1974, Geraldine was united in marriage to Peter Puetz, at St. Mary's Church in Villa Ridge.
Geraldine enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. She also loved to do needlework, embroidery and going for long walks.
Geraldine is survived by two brothers, Jerry Espowe and wife Vicky, and Wilbert Espowe and wife Ann, all of Union; her sister-in-law, Brenda Espowe; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Puetz; her parents, Henry and Agnes Espowe; one brother, Leroy Espowe; and one nephew, Michael Espowe.
Services were private.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Immaculate Conception Catholic School.
Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 27, 2020