- 1920 - 2020 -
Geraldine "Jerry" Lydia Novak, nee^Kriete, 99, Washington, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Jerry was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Beemont, (the fourth of 12 children) to Henry W. Kriete and wife Alice S., nee^ Duerr. Jerry attended Ming's School, where she was crowned the Washington School District spelling bee champ in 1934. She was united into marriage to Dennis R. Novak May 10, 1975, and with this union, she was blessed with four stepchildren and many step-grandchildren. Jerry's family was very patriotic, having five of her brothers serve in World War II, with all of them returning home safely. The military tradition has continued in the family for succeeding generations. Jerry began her career at the garment factory, and then began to work for Miller's Dress Store, doing women's alterations. She went on to become the store manager. Her former employer, Bob Miller, said that Jerry had an eagle-eye when inspecting new garments and was always truthful about how a dress looked on a customer.
Jerry had a large family and loved spending time with them. She was always willing to help her family and friends with any task, usually without even being asked. Dancing was one of her favorite pastimes. It was at a dance where Jerry met a wonderful man who would later become her husband. Among other hobbies, Jerry enjoyed listening to music of The Al Judd Orchestra, playing cards, knitting and traveling to other countries and the western portions of the United States. She also designed and sewed wedding gowns and custom drapery, upholstered and refinished furniture, and in 2018, Jerry taught some of her nieces how to piece together a family quilt.
Jerry and Dennis loved going on cruises, which gave them opportunities to dance and meet new people. Jerry was always searching for fun and, during a trip to Canada, she and her traveling companions dubbed themselves "The Golden Girls,"^and took on the roles of the television show's characters during their trip. She was a member of several clubs, including a knitting club and card club. She also was an active member of the Elks Auxiliary. Jerry took great pleasure in being an active lifelong member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; seven brothers, Ralph J. Kriete, Harold H. "Shaky" Kriete, Henry F. "Fritz" Kriete, Leo C. Kriete, Ervin F. Kriete, Herbert E. Kriete and Robert A. "Bob" Kriete; three sisters, Erma L. Kleinheider, Edith E. Toben and Evelyn L. Sullentrup; one stepchild, Darlene M. Novak; and one step-great-grandchild.
She is survived by her niece/goddaughter, Judy Mays, Washington; nephew/godson, John Kriete and wife Kay, Washington; one sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Dobsch, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Bernadette Kriete and Darlene Kriete, both of Washington; and three stepchildren, J. Diane Walker, Denise Fischer and husband Roger, and Dennis Novak, all of St. Louis. Jerry also is survived by five step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.
The latest generational count of Jerry's nieces and nephews (living and deceased, excluding in-laws) is 53 nieces and nephews; 121 great-nieces and -nephews; 153 great-great-nieces and -nephews and 13 great-great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 10, at St. Peters United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington, with the Rev. Gary Schulte officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Jerry Novak to St. Peter's Food Pantry or The Special Olympics (checks payable to Union Special Sports).
The Novak family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Geraldine "Jerry" Lydia Novak, nee^Kriete, 99, Washington, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Jerry was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Beemont, (the fourth of 12 children) to Henry W. Kriete and wife Alice S., nee^ Duerr. Jerry attended Ming's School, where she was crowned the Washington School District spelling bee champ in 1934. She was united into marriage to Dennis R. Novak May 10, 1975, and with this union, she was blessed with four stepchildren and many step-grandchildren. Jerry's family was very patriotic, having five of her brothers serve in World War II, with all of them returning home safely. The military tradition has continued in the family for succeeding generations. Jerry began her career at the garment factory, and then began to work for Miller's Dress Store, doing women's alterations. She went on to become the store manager. Her former employer, Bob Miller, said that Jerry had an eagle-eye when inspecting new garments and was always truthful about how a dress looked on a customer.
Jerry had a large family and loved spending time with them. She was always willing to help her family and friends with any task, usually without even being asked. Dancing was one of her favorite pastimes. It was at a dance where Jerry met a wonderful man who would later become her husband. Among other hobbies, Jerry enjoyed listening to music of The Al Judd Orchestra, playing cards, knitting and traveling to other countries and the western portions of the United States. She also designed and sewed wedding gowns and custom drapery, upholstered and refinished furniture, and in 2018, Jerry taught some of her nieces how to piece together a family quilt.
Jerry and Dennis loved going on cruises, which gave them opportunities to dance and meet new people. Jerry was always searching for fun and, during a trip to Canada, she and her traveling companions dubbed themselves "The Golden Girls,"^and took on the roles of the television show's characters during their trip. She was a member of several clubs, including a knitting club and card club. She also was an active member of the Elks Auxiliary. Jerry took great pleasure in being an active lifelong member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; seven brothers, Ralph J. Kriete, Harold H. "Shaky" Kriete, Henry F. "Fritz" Kriete, Leo C. Kriete, Ervin F. Kriete, Herbert E. Kriete and Robert A. "Bob" Kriete; three sisters, Erma L. Kleinheider, Edith E. Toben and Evelyn L. Sullentrup; one stepchild, Darlene M. Novak; and one step-great-grandchild.
She is survived by her niece/goddaughter, Judy Mays, Washington; nephew/godson, John Kriete and wife Kay, Washington; one sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Dobsch, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Bernadette Kriete and Darlene Kriete, both of Washington; and three stepchildren, J. Diane Walker, Denise Fischer and husband Roger, and Dennis Novak, all of St. Louis. Jerry also is survived by five step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.
The latest generational count of Jerry's nieces and nephews (living and deceased, excluding in-laws) is 53 nieces and nephews; 121 great-nieces and -nephews; 153 great-great-nieces and -nephews and 13 great-great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 10, at St. Peters United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington, with the Rev. Gary Schulte officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Jerry Novak to St. Peter's Food Pantry or The Special Olympics (checks payable to Union Special Sports).
The Novak family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 13, 2020.