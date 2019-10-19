Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Geraldine L. "Dean" Sullinger


1932 - 2019
Geraldine L. "Dean" Sullinger Obituary
Geraldine Lavern Sullinger, known to most as Dean, nee Jenkins, 86, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.

Dean was born Dec. 7, 1932, in Advance, the daughter of Jack Jenkins and wife Opal, nee Flint. On Oct. 28, 1982, she was united in marriage to Dale Glenn Sullinger Sr., and they were blessed to have four children.

Dean was a Christian, having been raised in the Assembly of God Church and believing in the Lord as her Savior. During her working career, she was employed as a waitress at various restaurants. She enjoyed being around other people and putting others before herself. She also loved cooking, cleaning, and caring for her home and family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and the many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.

Dean is survived by her husband, Dale Sullinger Sr., St. Clair; her children, Kathy Higgins and husband Bill, Karen Moss, all of Lake City, Texas, Sharon Fischer and husband Mike, Marthasville, and Dale Sullinger Jr. and wife Theresa, St. Clair; 10 grandchildren, Mandy, BJ, Amanda, Hollie, Cassie, Kirstie, Dale III, Jessie, Jackie and Michael; one sister, Judy Jackson, Kansas City; her sister-in-law, Eva Jenkins; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; great-, great-great and great-great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Opal Jenkins; two brothers, William Jenkins and Donald Jenkins; and two sisters, Betty Price and Jackie Duffy.

The Sullinger family entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 19, 2019
