A graveside service for Geraldine "Jerry" Novak, nee Kriete, 99, Washington, will be Wednesday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's UCC Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Mrs. Novak died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She is survived by her niece/goddaughter, Judy Mays; nephew/godson, John Kriete and wife Kay; three stepchildren, J. Diane Walker, Denise Fischer and husband Roger, and Dennis Novak, all of St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



