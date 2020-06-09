Geraldine "Jerry" Novak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A graveside service for Geraldine "Jerry" Novak, nee Kriete, 99, Washington, will be Wednesday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's UCC Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Novak died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She is survived by her niece/goddaughter, Judy Mays; nephew/godson, John Kriete and wife Kay; three stepchildren, J. Diane Walker, Denise Fischer and husband Roger, and Dennis Novak, all of St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved