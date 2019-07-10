Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Dueker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine R. Straatmann Dueker


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine R. Straatmann Dueker Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Rose Straatmann Dueker, nee Hoelscher, 87, Union, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Gerry, daughter of the late William Hoelscher and wife Emma, nee Haberberger, was born April 9, 1932, in St. Louis. Gerry graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Fred Straatmann June 18, 1955, and the couple made their home in Union. Fred preceded her in death May 1, 1996. Gerry enjoyed a successful career with the Franklin County Recorder of Deeds. She was united in marriage to Fred Dueker Jr. Nov. 25, 2000, and they made their home in Union.

Gerry was an active member of her community. She was a longtime member of the Western Catholic Union, an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society, and a member of the Union Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Gerry loved gardening and enjoyed embroidery and quilting. When her children were young, they spent almost every weekend at the lake. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Gerry will be remembered as a woman of strong faith and dedication to her family.

Gerry is survived by her husband, Fred J. Dueker Jr., Union; three sons, Gerard Straatmann and wife Sue, Washington, Gary Straatmann and wife Terri, Union, and Dale Straatmann and wife Diann, Beaufort; seven grandchildren, the Rev. Eric Kunz, Stacy Straatmann-Adams, Scott, Joshua (Kristen), Paul, Joseph (Sarah) and Jenna Straatmann; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Barrett, Braxton, Oliver and Annika Straatmann and Baylor Adams; three stepchildren, Fred (Jeanie) Dueker III, Sally (the Rev. Robert) Knapp, and Pam (Alfred) Hohenstreet; one sister, Lorraine Peebles, Stanton; four sisters-in-law, Barbara Hoelscher, Theresa Brueggemann, Bobbie (Alfred) Meyer and Marian Fennessey; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Walter Hoelscher; and one sister, Mary Louise Walters.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union, with the Rev. Joe Post and the Rev. Eric Kunz officiating.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Masses may be said or memorials given to Immaculate Conception School.

The Straatmann Dueker family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now