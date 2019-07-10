Geraldine "Gerry" Rose Straatmann Dueker, nee Hoelscher, 87, Union, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.



Gerry, daughter of the late William Hoelscher and wife Emma, nee Haberberger, was born April 9, 1932, in St. Louis. Gerry graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Fred Straatmann June 18, 1955, and the couple made their home in Union. Fred preceded her in death May 1, 1996. Gerry enjoyed a successful career with the Franklin County Recorder of Deeds. She was united in marriage to Fred Dueker Jr. Nov. 25, 2000, and they made their home in Union.



Gerry was an active member of her community. She was a longtime member of the Western Catholic Union, an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society, and a member of the Union Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Gerry loved gardening and enjoyed embroidery and quilting. When her children were young, they spent almost every weekend at the lake. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Gerry will be remembered as a woman of strong faith and dedication to her family.



Gerry is survived by her husband, Fred J. Dueker Jr., Union; three sons, Gerard Straatmann and wife Sue, Washington, Gary Straatmann and wife Terri, Union, and Dale Straatmann and wife Diann, Beaufort; seven grandchildren, the Rev. Eric Kunz, Stacy Straatmann-Adams, Scott, Joshua (Kristen), Paul, Joseph (Sarah) and Jenna Straatmann; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Barrett, Braxton, Oliver and Annika Straatmann and Baylor Adams; three stepchildren, Fred (Jeanie) Dueker III, Sally (the Rev. Robert) Knapp, and Pam (Alfred) Hohenstreet; one sister, Lorraine Peebles, Stanton; four sisters-in-law, Barbara Hoelscher, Theresa Brueggemann, Bobbie (Alfred) Meyer and Marian Fennessey; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Walter Hoelscher; and one sister, Mary Louise Walters.



A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union, with the Rev. Joe Post and the Rev. Eric Kunz officiating.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Masses may be said or memorials given to Immaculate Conception School.



The Straatmann Dueker family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on July 10, 2019