Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Geraldine Sullinger

Geraldine Sullinger Obituary
A private committal for Geraldine Sullinger, nee Jenkins, 87, St. Clair, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Sullinger died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Sullinger Sr., St. Clair; one son, Dale Sullinger Jr. and wife Theresa, St. Clair; three daughters, Cathy Higgens and Karen Moss, both of Lake City, Texas, and Sharon Fischer and husband Mike, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 8, 2019
