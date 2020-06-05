Gertrude Filla
A funeral Mass for Gertrude Filla, nee Aholt, 101, Washington, will be Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Filla died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Washington.
She is survived by two sons, Timothy R. Filla, and Benjamin Filla and wife Marilyn, all of Washington; three daughters, Christine Dothage, LaBarque Creek, Bethine Spaunhorst and husband Vernon, Washington, and Jennifer Hilgard and husband James, Godfrey, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 5, 2020.
