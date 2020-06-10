Gertrude Filla, nee Aholt, 101, Washington, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Washington.



Gertrude, daughter of the late Joseph Aholt and wife Christina, nee Noelker, was born May 16, 1919, in Washington. She was united in marriage to the late Richard Filla Aug. 15, 1942, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Gertrude graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School and was a lifelong member of St. Francis Borgia Parish. She also was a member of the St. Francis Borgia Ladies Sodality.



Gertrude enjoyed entertaining, gardening, homemaking and cooking. Over the decades, she held a variety of professional and nonprofessional jobs. She loved her big family, and first and foremost, her Catholic faith.



She is survived by her five children, Christine Dothage, LaBarque Creek, Timothy R. Filla, Bethine Spaunhorst and husband Vernon, Benjamin Filla and wife Marilyn, all of Washington, and Jennifer Hilgard and husband James, Godfrey, Ill.; two siblings, Raymond "Mike" Aholt and wife Mary Beth, Redmond, Wash., and Mary Lou Schmidt and husband William, Evansville, Ind.; sister-in-law, Charla Mae Filla, Akron, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Filla; her parents, Joseph and Christina Aholt; parents-in-law, Andrew and Pauline Filla; one daughter-in-law, Donna Filla; three siblings, Ralph Aholt and wife Bernita, Leonard Aholt, and Verna Siess and husband Erwin; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Aloysius and Mary Filla, Alma Peters, Benedict Filla, Robert Filla and wife Martha, Virginia Shipman, Elmer and Myrtle Filla, Leander Filla, Anthony and Lucille Filla, Maurice and Leona Filla, and Norbert Filla.



Visitation was held Sunday, June 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m.



A funeral Mass was held at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m.



Interment was in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Grade School.



The Filla family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store