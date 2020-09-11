A funeral service for Gheorghe Burcea, 70, Union, will be Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Romania Pentecostal Church, Union.

Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.

Visitation was to be Friday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Mr. Burcea died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Georgeta Burcea, Union; three sons, Cristinel Burcea, St. Louis, Marius Burcea and wife Adina, Romania, and Constantin Burcea and wife Lauren, St. Charles; one daughter, Kristina Bigu and husband Mike, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

