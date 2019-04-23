|
A funeral service for Gisela Roller, nee Woelk, 91, St. Clair, will be Thursday, April 25, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Roller died Saturday, April 20, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Dieter Roller and wife Lynn, St. Clair; one daughter, Rosita Miller, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 23, 2019
