|
|
|
A funeral service for Gladyne Koelling, 91, Union, will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Koelling died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Edgar Koelling, Union; three sons, Eddie Koelling and wife Debbie, and Kevin Koelling and wife Lori, all of Union, and Dennis Koelling and wife Michelle, Washington; one daughter, Linda Kroeter, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 24, 2019