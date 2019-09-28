Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Union, MO
1927 - 2019
Gladyne Koelling Obituary
Gladyne Koelling, nee West, 91, Union, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Gladyne, daughter of the late Bransford West and wife Mayme, nee Bindner, was born Nov. 3, 1927, in Cuba, Mo. Gladyne received her education at Spring Bluff Grade School and graduated from Sullivan High School. She was united in marriage to Edgar Koelling Sept. 4, 1948, at St. Peter's Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Union, and four children blessed this union.

Gladyne was a devoted homemaker, who also worked as the bookkeeper for Koelling Bricklaying, from 1973 to 1995, when their children took over the business. She was a longtime member of Zion United Church of Christ, Union. Gladyne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, including playing cards with her card club friends.

Gladyne is survived by her husband, Edgar Koelling, Union; one daughter, Linda Kroeter, Union; three sons, Eddie Koelling and wife Debbie, Union, Dennis Koelling and wife Michele, Washington, and Kevin Koelling and wife Lori, Union; seven grandchildren, Matt (Jennifer) Kroeter, Jerod Koelling, Andy Koelling, Hannah (Derrick) Meyer, Emma (Austin) Straatmann, Lindsey (Eric) Renn and Rachel Koelling; seven great-grandchildren, Luke and Ella Kroeter, Chase and Ryker Koelling, Charlie and Liam Meyer, and Blake Renn; one brother, George West, Union; one brother-in-law, David Koelling and wife Mertie, Tennessee state; and one sister-in-law, Earline Sickendick.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tony Kroeter; two grandsons, Bradley Kroeter and Nathan Koelling; and her parents.

Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Union.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion United Church of Christ.

The Koelling family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 28, 2019
