The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Pacific, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys A. Lewis


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys A. Lewis Obituary
Gladys A. Lewis, 81, Pacific, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pacific.

Gladys, daughter of the late John Pich and Grace Basser, was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Stuttgart, Ark. She was united in marriage to Albert Lewis in Eureka, in 1955.

Gladys worked for Marymount Manor. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Among her survivors are three sons, Robert Lewis and wife Penny, Lonnie Lewis, and Clifford Lewis and wife Tina; brothers, Charles, Clyde, Dave and Johnny Pich; sisters, Polly Fenner, Julie Draves and Betty Parmentier; grandchildren, Leann Lewis, Katrina Gilmour and Clifford Lewis Jr.; great-grand- children, Ireland and Jasmyne Atkins, Reese and Lawson Gilmour, Mia and Jaden Lewis, Kendall and Claire Gilmour; other relatives and friends.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lewis; her parents; and one sister, Florence Wilder.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.

Memorials may be given to the Pacific Care Center.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
Download Now