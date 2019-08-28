|
Gladys A. Lewis, 81, Pacific, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pacific.
Gladys, daughter of the late John Pich and Grace Basser, was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Stuttgart, Ark. She was united in marriage to Albert Lewis in Eureka, in 1955.
Gladys worked for Marymount Manor. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Among her survivors are three sons, Robert Lewis and wife Penny, Lonnie Lewis, and Clifford Lewis and wife Tina; brothers, Charles, Clyde, Dave and Johnny Pich; sisters, Polly Fenner, Julie Draves and Betty Parmentier; grandchildren, Leann Lewis, Katrina Gilmour and Clifford Lewis Jr.; great-grand- children, Ireland and Jasmyne Atkins, Reese and Lawson Gilmour, Mia and Jaden Lewis, Kendall and Claire Gilmour; other relatives and friends.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lewis; her parents; and one sister, Florence Wilder.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.
Memorials may be given to the Pacific Care Center.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019