|
|
|
A funeral service for Glenda Kay Sohn, nee Halmich, 66, St. Clair, will be Thursday, April 18, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Thursday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sohn died Sunday, April 14, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy Sohn Sr., St. Clair; two sons, Leroy Sohn Jr. and wife Donna, and David Sohn Sr. and Aimee Castro, all of St. Clair; one daughter, Eva Sohn and husband Jayme, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More