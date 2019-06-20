Glenn Schuman, 80, Lake Saint Louis, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Lake Saint Louis.



Glenn was born June 13, 1939, in St. Louis, to William Alfred Schuman and wife Helen Frances. He was the beloved husband of Susan Schuman, nee Munger, St. Paul, Mo. Glenn worked for his father's company, William A. Schuman Concrete, since he was in high school. It started as a flatwork company and became one of St. Louis' largest residential street paving companies. Glenn was one of the founders of the Site Improvement Association. He also was a coach and supporter of local wrestling programs. Glenn was a life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited and Emeritus. He was a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation and NRA. Glenn also enjoyed hunting, horse riding, Jeep racing, golfing, fishing and traveling. He also was an active member of Dardenne Presbyterian Church. Glenn will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his three sons, Fred A. Schuman, Troy, Frank W. (Elyse) Schuman, St. Peters, and Tom G. (Lori) Schuman, Chesterfield; nine grandchildren, Erin (Jeff) Fletcher, Taylor, Colt, Sage, J.T., Jack, Lucy, Libby and Frankie; two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Carson Fletcher; and three sisters, Mary Helen Schuette, St. Louis, Jane Carolyn (Bill) Schmidt, Centralia, and Jean Marilyn (Jerry) Aubuchon, Old Monroe.



Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Susan M. Schuman; father, William Alfred Schuman; mother, Helen Frances Schuman; brother, William R. Schuman; brother-in-law, Bill Schuette; and sister-in-law, Betty Schuman.



Visitation was held Monday, June 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Dardenne Presbyterian CLC Building.



A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Dardenne Presbyterian Church.



Interment followed at the church cemetery.



Donations may be made payable to Ducks Unlimited or Dardenne Presbyterian Church, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville. Published in The Missourian on June 20, 2019