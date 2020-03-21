|
Glennon H. Stelzer, 92, Augusta, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Washington.
Glennon was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Matson. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth E. Stelzer, nee Koernschild, Augusta.
Glennon was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Augusta, Korean War Veterans Association, Christ Lutheran Church Men's Club, Lions Club, East Central, Missouri and American Angus associations, and St. Charles and Missouri Cattlemen's associations. He participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Glennon proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, from 1951 to 1953 in Korea. He was a graduate of Augusta High School and worked at St. Louis County Water Company for 25 years. He and Ruth spent 61 wonderful years together on their farm in Augusta. Glennon had a very strong faith, and he loved his family and spending time with others. Glennon also enjoyed working the Beef House at the state fair in previous years.
Glennon is survived by his son, Lyndon G. Stelzer, Foristell; daughter, Glenda K. Drier, Augusta; grandchildren, Justin Ballmann, Geoffrey Ballmann and Helena Ballmann; and great-grandsons, Austin Ballmann, James Ballmann and Jack Ballmann.
He was preceded in death by wife, Ruth E. Stelzer; his father, Emil Stelzer; mother, Hilda Stelzer; brother, Palmer Stelzer; and sister, Carol Hoffmann.
Visitation was held Thursday, March 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
A funeral service was held Friday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Burial was in the church cemetery.
Donations may be made payable to the Christ Lutheran Building Fund or Augusta Fire Department, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, we, the family, understand that you may want to be with us during our time of loss, but for safety reasons, we understand your absence. Pitman Funeral Home offers other options on their website through condolences, sympathies, donations and flowers as an expression of your sympathy. Thank you for your concern and consideration. Glennon will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 21, 2020