More Obituaries for Gloria Brand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Brand


1930 - 2019
Gloria Brand Obituary
Gloria Brand, nee Bartel, 88, Union, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Gloria, daughter of the late George Bartel and wife Nellie, nee Stephens, was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Gerald. Gloria received her education at the Strain-Japan School District. She was married to Charles Brand Sept. 4, 1948, in Gerald. The couple made their home in Bourbon, and then moved to Sullivan, in 1953. The couple was blessed with three children. Later in life, Gloria married her longtime companion, Dale Blankenship, Feb. 20, 2016, and the couple made their home in Union. Gloria was employed as a cook at various restaurants, and then at the Sullivan School District, where she retired in 1995. She was a member of the Word of Life Church of the Nazarene in Union.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Dale Blankenship, Sullivan; one son, Phil Brand and wife Frankie, Homer, La.; two daughters, Shirley Geisler and husband Ray, Union, and Joyce Hipps, of Cabot, Ark.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Sue Brand, in infancy; her parents; two sisters, Pat Manues and Dorris Marshall; and one brother, Junior Bartel.

Visitation for Gloria Brand was held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Word of Life Church of the Nazarene, Union, with a funeral service at 1 p.m.

Burial followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Sullivan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church of the Nazarene or a charity of donor's choice are preferred.

The Brand family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019
