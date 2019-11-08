|
|
|
A funeral service for Gloria J. Brand, 88, Union, will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at Word of Life Church of the Nazarene, Union.
Burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Sullivan.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Brand died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Blankenship, Sullivan; one son, Phil Brand and wife Frankie, Homer, La.; two daughters, Shirley Geisler and husband Ray, Union, and Joyce Hipps and Ron Davis, Cabot, Ark.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 8, 2019