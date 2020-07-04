- 1949 - 2020 -



Gloria Jean Yoder, nee Stahlman, 70, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.



Gloria was born July 2, 1949, in Washington, the daughter of Eugene Charles Stahlman, known to all as Gene, and wife Gwen Mary, nee Reed. On March 2, 1968, she was united in marriage to Tommy Arthur Yoder, and one daughter came to bless this union.



Gloria was a Christian and member of The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge. She was a licensed real estate agent and worked in real estate sales during her working years. Gloria was a member and secretary of the Green Mound Cemetery Board in St. Clair. She also was a member of the St. Clair High School Alumni Association. Gloria enjoyed many hobbies and interests during her life, but she especially liked to work in her flower garden. Studying family history and playing golf were other favorite pastimes. Gloria's family was her pride and joy, and she was happiest when she was spending time with them.



Gloria is survived by her husband, Tom Yoder, St. Clair; her daughter, Tyrona Rubin and husband Thomas, St. Clair; her grandson, Thomas Thiemann, Wildwood; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Gwen Stahlman, and her brother, Charles Thomas Stahlman, known to all as Tom.



Funeral services were held Thursday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St Clair, with the Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.



Interment was in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to Green Mound Cemetery.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store