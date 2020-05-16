|
|
Gloria Uhrmann, nee Ross, 90, Washington, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Gloria, daughter of the late Joseph Powell Ross and wife Edith, nee Wright, was born July 21, 1929, in Washington. She received her education from Washington High School and the University of Missouri, Columbia. On Sept. 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to John Uhrmann, at the St. Peter's U.C.C. Parsonage in Washington.
Gloria loved to dance, and also taught dancing in Union and Washington for over 50 years. She enjoyed reading, painting and researching her family genealogy. Family was the most important thing to Gloria, and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Among her survivors are two daughters, Jill Lesko and husband Michael, and Wynn Scheer and husband Ron, all of Washington; five grandchildren, Paul Lesko and wife Kimberly, Joanna Hanson and husband Kirk, Sarah Delleart and husband David, Elizabeth Wyman and husband Todd, and Marcus Scheer; 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, John
Uhrmann; grandson, Jordan Scheer; and her parents.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Wildey I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington, or the Washington High School Band.
Arrangements in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 16, 2020