A funeral service for Gloria Yoder, nee Stahlman, 70, St. Clair, will be Thursday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home, .

Mrs. Yoder died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Yoder, St. Clair; one daughter, Tyrona Rubin and husband Thomas, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





