Gordon Frank Raenhard Wesselschmidt, 91, St. Louis, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home.
Gordon was born in Detmold, on a farm near New Haven April 1, 1928, son of the late Louis Wesselschmidt and wife Ida, nee Gerlemann. He was the husband of Mary Ann, nee Hoemann, Wesselschmidt. They were united in marriage Sept. 24, 1950, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, New Haven. They lived and farmed for two years on the Wesselschmidt home place before he was drafted into the Korean War in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army until 1954, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal. After he came home from the service, he and Mary Ann made their home in St. Louis.
Gordon worked as an insurance salesman for Monumental Life Insurance Company for 30 years. After retiring, he went to work for his daughter, Niesha, and son-in-law, Bob, at Woodson Hills Food Shoppe for 20 years. Gordon was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, in St. Ann, where he was very active in the church. He taught Sunday school and held various different offices throughout his life.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Ann, who survives at the home; two daughters, Niesha Dowling, St. Louis, and Diane Kline and husband Jeff, New Melle; three grandchildren, Brian, Emily and Rebecca Dowling; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, who died at birth, Paul and Brian; his brothers, Ralph, Vernon, Oliver, Gilbert and Milfred Wesselschmidt; and one sister, Dorothy Allemann.
Visitation was held Monday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 10701 St. Cosmas Lane, St. Ann, and also Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, New Haven. A funeral service followed at the church at 11 a.m., with Pastor Timothy Ostermeyer officiating.
Burial was at the church cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Hope Lutheran Church or Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 1, 2020