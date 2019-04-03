|
A funeral service for Grace Berding, 97, Union, was held Tuesday, April 2, at 1 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Union.
Burial was in Midlawn Cemetery, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral, at the church.
Mrs. Berding died Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Dennis Berding and wife Karen, Moberly; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019
