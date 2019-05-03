|
|
|
A funeral service for Gracie Wells, nee Dulworth, 89, St. Clair, will be Sunday, May 5, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wells died Thursday, May 2, 2019. She is survived by one son, Gary Wells and Jeanne Lauth, St. Clair; one stepdaughter, Janet Katz, De Soto; her daughter-in-law, Debra Wells and Mark Brocato; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 3, 2019
Read More