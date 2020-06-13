Gregory A. Roettgers
1971 - 2020
- 1971 - 2020 -

Gregory A. Roettgers, 49, Washington, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.

Greg was the son of Terry Lee Roettgers and Terry Ann, nee Schuetz. He was born March 8, 1971, in Alton, Ill. Greg was a 1989 graduate of Washington High School. He loved all animals and the outdoors. Greg was a very talented guitarist, vocalist and song writer. Most of all, he dearly loved his family and friends. We all cherished the wonderful time, although far too short, we got to be a part of his great life. We all love you and miss you more than can be expressed with words.

Greg is survived by his wife, Sarah Roettgers; parents, Terry Roettgers and Terry Ann Schuetz; siblings, Whitney Kimminau and Andrew Roettgers; nieces, Belle Kimminau, Jordan Massimmino and Jayde Roettgers; nephews, Mason Kimminau and Cole Kimminau; and grandnephew, Liam Massimmino.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; cousins, Stephanie Roettgers and Tommy Roettgers; and uncle, Lawrence Schuetz.

The family asks that donations be made to the donor's choice of animal shelters in Greg's name.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
