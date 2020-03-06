|
|
|
A funeral service for Gregory Allen Wright, 51, Lonedell, will be Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Wright died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in St. Louis.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Wright, St. Clair; his mother, Karen Triplett, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2020