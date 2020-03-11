|
|
Gregory Allen Wright, 51, Lonedell, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in St. Louis.
Gregory, son of Thomas Wright and Karen Triplett, was born Dec. 2, 1968, in Sullivan.
He enjoyed cooking and was a chef at Finish Line Cafe in Lonedell. In his spare time, he could be found on the open road riding motorcycles. He loved his dogs and family dearly, and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Wright, St. Clair; his mother, Karen Triplett, Union; one brother, Thomas Wright and wife Brea, Union; one sister, Emily Wright, Union; aunts and uncles, Angie Wright, Sullivan, Rhonda Wright and significant other Chad Ejchler, St. Clair, Ira Wright, Wyoming state, Judy Schoolcraft, Union, Teresa Humphrey and husband Ronald, New Franklin, Charles Triplett and wife Roberta, Joplin, Earnest Triplett, Boonville, Joe Machelett and significant other Darla, Leslie, and Pamela Helton, Lake Ozark; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wright, and his grandparents, M.B. "Buck" and Alice Wright, and Charles and Margaret Triplett.
A memorial visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 6 p.m.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
Memorial donations to the family are preferred.
Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020