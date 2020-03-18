|
|
Gregory Lane Richardson, known to all as Greg, 62, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
Greg was born Aug. 13, 1957, in Oakland City, Ind., the son of Robert Vernon Richardson and wife Naomi Opal, nee Roark. As a young man, he was blessed to have one daughter. On May 17, 1996, he was united in marriage to Connie Lynn West, nee Cox, and their families were joined as one.
Greg was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior. During his working years, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, retiring after about 30 years with the company. He also was a member and retiree of United Auto Workers, Local 136 in Fenton. Since his retirement, Greg enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He was a member of St. Clair Elks Lodge 2651, and enjoyed the fellowship of his many friends there at the lodge. He was an avid reader and enjoyed going boating with the family. Greg loved dogs, and through the years enjoyed the companionship of his dogs, Skeeter and Joe. He was happiest when he was spending time with his family around the pool, or when he and Connie were taking a drive in his convertible. He always managed to keep busy doing projects around the house, and truly was a family man at heart.
Greg is survived by his wife, Connie Richardson, St. Clair; his mother, Naomi Richardson, St. Clair; three children, Brittany Richardson, St. Clair, Adam West and wife Ashley, Sullivan, and Kali Galloway and husband Lee, Erie, Colo.; one brother, Vernon Richardson, St. Clair; three grandchildren, Addison and Abram West, both of Sullivan, and Layna Galloway, Erie, Colo.; one niece, Miranda Richardson, St. Clair; brothers- and sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Robert V. Richardson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clair Elks Lodge, St. Clair, with a service at 4 p.m., with the Rev. John Pursley officiating, followed by an Elks service.
A private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, Elks Lodge 2651, Mount Hope Church, Sullivan, or First Baptist Church, St. Clair.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 18, 2020