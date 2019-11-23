|
Gregory Raymond Strnad, 64, Washington, passed into eternal rest Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Greg was born Feb. 10, 1955, in St. Louis, to the late Jerry Strnad and wife Marie, nee Sekyra. He met the love of his life, Carla Geralyn Strnad, nee Skapik, and they were married Sept. 5, 1980, in St. Louis at the historic Czech Church, St. John Nepomuk. Greg and Carla welcomed three children and two granddaughters into their lives, Lauren, Kara and Jared, and Madison and Avery.
Greg was a man of exceptional character, who will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, warmth and remarkable ability to make people feel welcome and at ease. Family was always his first and foremost priority. His optimism, unwavering support, and unconditional love was admired by many.
Greg graduated from St. Louis University in 1977 with a double major in finance and marketing. He was employed by Lapham Hickey Steel as a sales account manager for 39 years. Greg was a Shriner, and also volunteered for many years at the Czech Sokol Organization in St. Louis, including the Sokol Camp in Imperial. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including traveling extensively with family, Cardinals baseball, cooking (barbecue, gumbo, crawfish boils, deer jerky, chili, huge breakfasts, etc.) for family and friends, hunting, fishing and golfing. He was always up for an adventure and lived life to the fullest.
Greg is survived by his wife, Carla; his children, Lauren (Matt) Reynolds, Kara (Matty) Jung, and Jared Strnad; granddaughters, Madison and Avery Reynolds; mother, Marie Strnad; sister, Donna Courte; mother-in-law, Agnes Skapik; brother- and sister-in-law, Don and Geri Kopac; many special cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and countless friends.
Memorials to Sokol Camp (sokolstl.org) or are appreciated.
The funeral was from Kutis Affton Chapel, Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9:15 a.m. to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Internment was in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 23, 2019