Gregory Richardson Obituary
A service for Gregory Richardson, 62, St. Clair, will be Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m. followed by an Elks service at the St. Clair Elks Lodge.
A celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m.
A private committal will take place at a later date.
Mr. Richardson died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Richardson, nee Cox, St. Clair; one son, Adam West and wife Ashley, Sullivan; two daughters, Brittany Richardson, St. Clair and Kali Galloway and husband Lee, Erie, Colo.; his mother, Naomi Richardson, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 10, 2020
