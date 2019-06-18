|
|
|
A funeral service for Guy Joseph Kircher Sr., 71, Catawissa, will be Saturday, June 22, at 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Kircher died Saturday, June 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Kircher, nee McDonald, Catawissa; two sons, Guy Kircher Jr. and wife Jill, Union, and Scott Kircher, Pacific; one daughter, Shelley Moore and husband Brian, Villa Ridge; two stepdaughters, Danielle Christy and husband Josh, and Melissa Mark, all of Westerville, Ohio; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on June 18, 2019
Read More